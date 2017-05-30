Samsung launches Notebook 9 Pro convertible with integrated pen

Samsung is updating its notebook 9 of ultraportable notebooks with two new convertible models featuring touchscreen displays, 360-degree hinges, and digital pen support.

In fact, unlike many pen-enabled laptops and tablets on the market these days, both of the new Samsung Notebook 9 Pro models have a built-in slot for storing the pen when you’re not using it.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes in 13.3 inch and 15 inch sizes.

Note that the larger model really has a 15.0 inch screen, not a 15.6 inch display.

Both models feature 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen displays, Intel Core i7-7500U Kaby Lake processors, 256GB of solid state storage, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, headset, and microSD card ports and 54 Wh batteries with support for fast charging.

But the 13.3 inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pro features Intel HD 620 graphics and 8GB of RAM, while the 15 inch model has AMD Radeon 540 graphics and 16GB of memory.

Both have backlit keyboards, webcams with support for Windows Hello facial recognition, stereo 1.5 watt speakers, and a dual array digital mic.

The larger model measures 13.7″ x 9.4″ x 0.67″ and weighs about 3.8 pounds, while the smaller laptop is 12.2″ x 8.5″ x 0.63″ and 2.9 pounds.

Samsung says the S-Pen that comes with each tablet has a 0.7mm tip and detects over 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, which puts it in the same territory as Microsoft’s latest Surface Pen… at least on paper. There’s no word on whether it supports tilt detection or some of the other high-end features you get from Microsoft’s pen.

One nice thing about Samsung’s pen is that it’s “always on” and doesn’t require charging.

Samsung hasn’t revealed a price or release date for the Notebook 9 Pro laptops yet.