Samsung introduced two premium Chromebooks at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The first went on sale months ago. Now you can finally pre-order the second.
The Samsung Chromebook Pro is up for pre-order from Amazon for $550.
The notebook features a 12.3 inch, 2400 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel Core M3-6Y30 processor.
Measuring about 0.6 inches thick and weighing about 2.4 pounds, the Chromebook Pro also features a convertible hinge that lets you fold back the screen and hold the compact laptop as a tablet. And it comes with a Samsung Pen for writing or drawing on the display.
Like most recent Chromebooks, the Samsung Chromebook Pro is designed to work with the Google Play Store and Android apps… although Google still describes Android app support for Chrome OS as beta software.
As for the other Chromebook Samsung unveiled in January? It’s virtually identical in every way but two:
- The Samsung Chromebook Plus features an OP1 ARM-based processor from Rockchip.
- It’s already available for $450 or less.
via Chrome Unboxed
4 Comments on "Samsung Chromebook Pro convertible up for pre-order for $550"
I know these look neat and photograph well, but who wants or needs this? Flipping, rotating, and such features seem comical. Does sharing a 12-inch display with others happen often in schools? Seems like a dorky design and we’ve seen plenty of them lately. Smells of desperation. There may be an audience of 12 looking for these type of goofy laptops but surely it can’t be more than 12 people.
@Graham: It’s a hybrid laptop/tablet. I have the Plus and portrait mode is terrific for comfortable reading (web and PDFs). If I need to write some docs I have a full keyboard and trackpad. Have you never used a tablet?
Like I said, 12 people. You speak for 1 of those 12. Congrats.
Care to explain the hideous drawbacks of 270° more hinge rotation and a great touchscreen?