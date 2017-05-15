Samsung Chromebook Pro convertible up for pre-order for $550

Samsung introduced two premium Chromebooks at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The first went on sale months ago. Now you can finally pre-order the second.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is up for pre-order from Amazon for $550.

The notebook features a 12.3 inch, 2400 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel Core M3-6Y30 processor.

Measuring about 0.6 inches thick and weighing about 2.4 pounds, the Chromebook Pro also features a convertible hinge that lets you fold back the screen and hold the compact laptop as a tablet. And it comes with a Samsung Pen for writing or drawing on the display.

Like most recent Chromebooks, the Samsung Chromebook Pro is designed to work with the Google Play Store and Android apps… although Google still describes Android app support for Chrome OS as beta software.

As for the other Chromebook Samsung unveiled in January? It’s virtually identical in every way but two:

The Samsung Chromebook Plus features an OP1 ARM-based processor from Rockchip.

It’s already available for $450 or less.

via Chrome Unboxed