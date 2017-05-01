Rockbox custom firmware for MP3 players gets first major update in 4 years

When you buy a Windows computer there’s a good chance that if you’d prefer to run a different operating system you can install a GNU/Linux distribution. Likewise you can replace the operating system on many Android phones with a custom ROM. There’s even custom firmware for some routers… and for some MP3 players (or digital audio players if you have a model that supports other file formats.

For the past 15 years, the folks behind Rockbox have been offering a free and open source replacement for the firmware on some digital audio players.

And now the team has released the first major update in 4 years.

Rockbox 3.14 adds stable support for additional models (mostly older media players), offers much better battery life on some devices, file system and database performance improvements, and configurable screen lock and backlight options.

There are also a number of other performance improvements and several new plugins including a periodic table, a 2048 game, and a one-time password manager plugin.

Supported devices include older iPods, and a number of media players from SanDisk, Archos, Cowon, iRivier, MPIO, Olmpus, Samsung, and Toshiba, among others.

