Report: Motorola plans to get back in the tablet game

Motorola was one of the first major players in the Android smartphone space, and the company’z Moto X and Moto G phones have earned a reputation for offering a strong value proposition, while the Moto Z is possibly the most successful smartphone with modular functionality to launch so far.

But tablets? The company has a pretty lousy track record with them, and hasn’t even bothered releasing a new tablet for a few years.

According to Android Police, that could change soon.

The website received a tip claiming that Motorola will release a new tablet with a 9 or 10 inch display, Android software, and a “productivity mode” that builds on the multi-window features already included in recent versions of Android by letting you pin apps to the navigation bar and tap the icon to switch between apps.

You can also drag the icon upward to close an app.

Update: As 9to5Google points out, productivity mode is already a feature on the Lenovo Yoga Book: an Android tablet/notebook-hybrid from Motorola’s parent company.

There’s no word on other specs, a release date, or a price for the upcoming tablet. But it looks like if and when Motorola returns to the tablet space, the company plans to do more than just launch a me-too tablet with the same features you can find on hundreds of other Android-powered devices.

Whether there are any other features to help set the new tablet apart remains to be seen.