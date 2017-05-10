PBS Kids Plug & Play is a $50 streaming stick with some pre-loaded media

There’s no shortage of ways to stream videos to a TV these days. For $50 or less you can plug a Roku, Chromecast, or Amazon Fire TV into your TV to access content from Netflix, YouTube, HBO, and PBS, among other sources.

But if you’re looking for a kid-friendly option that should keep your toddler from stumbling across inappropriate content when their stream of Peppa Pig ends, now there’s a new option.

The PBS Kids Plug & Play is a $50 media streaming stick… that looks like a toy car. Unsurprisingly, it lets users stream content from PBS Kids, but it also comes with pre-loaded content that lets you use the stick even without WiFi.

For example, when you check into a hotel, you can plug the stick into the HDMI port of the TV in your room and your kids can sing along to songs or play games without the need for a WiFi connection.

When you do have internet access, the PBS Kids Plug & Play can access more than 100 hours of on-demand videos from PBS Kids, as well as the PBS Kids 24/7 channel live stream.

According to the press release, games include Rail Riders, Sound Box, and Road Trip Adventure, and you don’t need a subscription to access the on-demand content.

The PBS Kids Plug & Play should be available at Walmart.com starting today for $50 and it should be available in stores and at other locations by May 24th.

The streaming stick features 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, micro USB and SD card slots, and an HDMI connector. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth and comes with a wireless remote featuring direction and select buttons.

If you ignore the pre-loaded content, the PBS Kids streaming stick actually does less than similar devices from Amazon, Roku, and others. But this may be a case where less is more, since the idea is to provide access to curated, kid-friendly content and nothing else.