New HP Envy 13 is a 2.7 pound laptop with slim bezels

HP is updating its Envy line of laptops with a new thin-and-light model featuring a 13 inch display, slim bezels, and a body that measures 0.55 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds.

The new HP Envy 13 should be available in June, with prices starting at $1050 (or maybe less, according to some websites).

The notebook features an all-metal chassis with a gold-colored finish, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and support for up to 14 hours of battery life.

HP will offer morels with up to a Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM and the 13.3 inch laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel full HD display, plus support for up to two external 4K monitors.

HP is also launching a new Envy 17 with a similar design, but the larger models is bigger, heavier, has an optical disc drive, NVIDIA graphics, and a a 17.3 inch display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

The laptops feature Bang & Olufsen-tuned audio, and some models have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the touchpad.