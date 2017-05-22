HP is updating its Envy line of laptops with a new thin-and-light model featuring a 13 inch display, slim bezels, and a body that measures 0.55 inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds.
The new HP Envy 13 should be available in June, with prices starting at $1050 (or maybe less, according to some websites).
The notebook features an all-metal chassis with a gold-colored finish, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and support for up to 14 hours of battery life.
HP will offer morels with up to a Core i7 processor and up to 16GB of RAM and the 13.3 inch laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel full HD display, plus support for up to two external 4K monitors.
HP is also launching a new Envy 17 with a similar design, but the larger models is bigger, heavier, has an optical disc drive, NVIDIA graphics, and a a 17.3 inch display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.
The laptops feature Bang & Olufsen-tuned audio, and some models have a fingerprint sensor integrated into the touchpad.
3 Comments on "New HP Envy 13 is a 2.7 pound laptop with slim bezels"
16:9? It’s supposed to be premium.
The headline says “Iris graphics”, but the article (in current form at least) says nothing about Iris graphics! Not even one word! What gives?
Sorry about that. I was looking at the joint press release for the Spectre x2 tablet and Envy 13 notebook when I wrote the headline. The tablet does have Iris graphics. The notebook does not.. and only the 17.3 inch model has NVIDIA graphics.