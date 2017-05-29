MSI GS63VR is a 4.2 pound, 15.6 inch gaming laptop with NVIDIA GTX 1070

MSI’s latest gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch display is a surprisingly compact notebook that measures less than 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than 4.2 pounds… but which has NVIDIA GeForce 1070 graphics.

The MSI GS63VR also has a 120 Hz/3ms display with HDR color support.



Other features include 24-bit, 192 kHz audio, the ability to customize backlit keyboard by adjusting the color of the lights, and a cooling system with 5 heat pipes and a fan that’s “enhanced… for effective and silent heat dissipation.”

MSI hasn’t announced a price, release date, or detailed specs yet, so it’s unclear what processor, storage, or memory options will be available.

The company is also launching a model with a larger 17.3 inch display called the MSI GS73VR. It’s also said to be “extremely portable yet powerful,” but it’s almost certainly a heavier laptop than the 4.2 inch GS63VR.

If you prefer a compact gaming desktop to a compact gaming notebook, MSI is also unveiling a new special edition version of the Trident 3 gaming PC. The new Arctic edition features a white case and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics (up from the GTX 1060 card that ships with the model that launched last year).

MSI is also unveiling chunkier (and likely more powerful laptops under the GE63VR and GE73VR brands.