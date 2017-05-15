Liliputing

Motorola Moto C smartphones coming soon for €89 and up

As expected, Motorola is launching a new line of entry-level phones under the Moto C brand.

The Moto C is coming this spring with a starting price of €89 ($97), while the Moto C Plus with a larger display and bigger battery will sell for €119 ($131) and up.

Motorola says the phones will be available in select markets including “Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific” regions, but there’s no mention of a US launch, which might explain why prices are given in Euros rather than dollars.

The Moto C features a 2,350 mAh battery, a 5MP rear camera with LED flash, a 2MP front-facing camera, and Motorola will offer a 3G-only model or a 4G model for €10 more.

It will be available in white, red, gold, or black colors.

Motorola’s Moto C Plus has a 4,000 mAh battery, a larger display, dual SIM support, and a microSD card slot, an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front camera.

The company hasn’t confirmed detailed specs yet, but the entry-level Moto C will have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, while the starting configuration for the Moto C Plus has 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

If previously leaked specs are accurate, the larger phone also has a 720p display, a 64-bit CPU, and an option for up to 2GB of RAM, while the smaller model has a 32-bit CPU and an 854 x 480 pixel screen.

Interestingly, Motorola’s blog post says the Moto C Plus has a “larger” display, despite a leaked picture this weekend which suggested that both models would have 5 inch displays.

