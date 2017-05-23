Moto G5S smartphone images leak ahead of launch

Motorola’s 2017 smartphone lineup includes the recently announced entry-level Moto C as well as updates to the Moto E, G, X, and Z family… but we only really know that because of a series of recent leaks, which have given us a peek at the full lineup, a better look at the new Moto Z, and some details about the new Moto E and Moto X phones.

Now its the Moto G’s turn in the limelight.

Android Authority has published pictures of the upcoming Moto G5S.

The phone looks a lot like the Moto G5, which launched earlier this year. There’s still a fingerprint sensor/home button on the front, and a large camera ring on the back. Btu the antenna lines seem to have been moved and the logo is in a dimple.

Android Authority reports that the new model has an all metal body (which is a step up from the metal + plastic design of its predecessor).

Motorola will offer two different versions of the phone: a 5.2 inch Moto G5S and a 5.5 inch Moto G5S. Both are said to have full HD displays. There’s no word on the price, release date, processor, memory, or storage options yet.

The phones will be available in grey, gold, or blue color options.