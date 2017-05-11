More Asus Zenbook Flip UX370 details (and Vivobook Flip TP401)

The Asus Zenbook Flip UX370 is expected to be a thin-and-light convertible notebook with a touchscreen display, two USB Type-c ports, and a 39 Wh battery. We know all of that thanks to an FCC listing from March.

Now some more details have emerged about the upcoming notebook, in an Asus earnings report.

There are also some details about a new Vivobook Flip TP401.

The Zenbook Flip UX370UA will also reportedly go by the model number Q325UA and it’s positioned as a premium device with a 13.3 inch high-res display, Asus Pen support, and quad speakers.

It also supports up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Kaby Lake-U processor options. The notebook is expected to be less than half an inch thick (12mm).

Meanwhile, the Vivobook Flip TP401 is expected to feature a 14 inch display, a slightly thicker case (15mm, or about 0.6 inches), and a somewhat less sleek design. Unlike the Zenbook Flip though, the Vivobook model will be available with an NVIDIA graphics option.

via Zenfone.org