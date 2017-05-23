LG X Venture is a rugged, wateproof phone with a 4,100 mAh battery

Some phones have super-slim bezels and on-screen buttons for most actions. Other phones are meant to be used outdoors. The LG X Venture is in the latter camp.

The smartphone can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at depths up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet). It’s shock and temperature resistant, and LG says it passes 14 different MIL-STD 810G tests.

The LG X Venture also has physical back, home, and recents buttons, somewhat chunky bezels, and a really big battery.

LG says the phone’s 4,100 mAh battery should let you go 24 hours between charges, and since the X Venture supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 technology you can also get a 50 percent charge in 48 minutes.

The phone has a 5.2 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel display and specs that are largely mid-range, including 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor.

There’s a 16MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a microSD card slot and the phone supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC. It has a micro USB 2.0 port and a fingerprint sensor.

The LG X Venture measures 154mm x 76mm x 9.3mm and weighs 166.5 grams (5.9 ounces),. It comes in black or brown color options, and the phone will be available soon in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

AT&T is the exclusive carrier for the phone in the US, and the company plans to offer the LG X Venture for $11 per month over a 30 month contract, for a total of $330.

press release