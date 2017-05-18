Lenovo refreshes its IdeaPad, Flex line of consumer notebooks and convertibles

As expected, Lenovo is launching a new IdeaPad 720s notebook with a 14 inch display and slim bezels that allow the laptop to be about the size of a typical 13 inch model.

The IdeaPad 720S is a 3.4 pound notebook with a full HD display, up to a Core i7 Kaby Lake processor, and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics.

It should be available in June for about $970 and up. But it’s just one of the new laptops that Lenovo is launching this summer.

To be fair, it’s also probably the most impressive (and expensive) of the bunch, thanks to its combination of a compact design and relatively high-end specs (it lacks support for NVIDIA’s GeForce 10-series graphics, but supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage and has a backlit keyboard).

Other new laptops include the IdeaPad 320s, which is available with 14 or 15 inch full HD display options, NVIDIA graphics (for the larger model), and up to 8GB of RAM and the IdeaPad 320 which comes in 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch options, supports up to 2TB of hard drive, storage, but which has lower-resolution displays and smaller batteries than the other models.

Lenovo is also launching new Flex 5 convertibles with 360-degree hinges that come in 14 inch and 15.6 inch varieties. Prices are expected to start at $720 when the new Flex 5 laptops go on sale later this month.

Back to the IdeaPad 720s for a second though: I’m starting to think we won’t be saying “14 inch display in a 13-inch body” for much longer, since it’s becoming increasingly common for laptop makers to offer slim screen bezels. Maybe we should instead start to call out models that take the more traditional approach as “14 inch laptops in 15 inch bodies” since now we know it’s possible to fit the larger screen into the smaller case.

