Lenovo IdeaPad 720S 14″ laptop with slim-bezels, NVIDIA graphics leaks

The Lenovo IdeaPad 720S is a 3.5 pound laptop that’s about the size of a small 13 inch laptop, but which has a 14 inch display, thanks to slim bezels around the screen.

Sure, companies like Dell have been using slim bezels to stuff big screens into small laptops for a few years, but Lenovo’s latest model has a few unusual features for a laptop in this category, including NVIDIA graphics and a webcam that’s not horribly placed.

There’s just one small catch: Lenovo hasn’t officially announced the laptop yet.

Several stores are showing product pages for the Lenovo IdeaPad 720S, including TigerDirect and Newegg. But the laptop’s not actually in stock at any of those stores yet.

Features for the IdeaPad 720S-14IKB include a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, an intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of PCIe solid state storage, a backlit keyboard, 802.ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and up to 8 hours of battery life from a 56 Wh battery.

The notebook has a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and headset jacks, and an SD card reader as well as a fingerprint sensor.

Oh, and it also have NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. Sure, that graphics card is a generation old at this point, but it should still provide substantially more GPU power than you’d get from the integrated Intel HD graphics alone… and my understanding is that GeForce 900 series graphics cards are cheaper and less power-hungry than their GeForce 10 series counterparts which is why they’re still showing up in some portable notebooks like the Lenovo IdeaPad 720S.

