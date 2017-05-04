Latest Windows 10 preview brings PDF annotations to Edge, revised settings menus, and more

Microsoft has rolled out a new preview build of Windows 10 for members of the Windows Insider program. Build 16188 for PC users includes updates for the Microsoft Edge web browser, some changes to the Windows Settings menus, and a number of bug fixes.

The settings menu for Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant have now been integrated into the overall Windows 10 Settings menu, and Microsoft has redesigned the Magnifier Settings for folks that use this accessibility feature to zoom in on portions of the screen.

Some of the biggest changes are int he Edge web browser, including a new Windows Defender Application Guard feature for Windows 10 Enterprise users, for better protection against malware, and support for filling in forms in PDF files opened with the Edge browser.

There’s also support for rotating PDF documents, and or annotating PDF files with handwritten notes or drawings, using the same “Make a Web Note” button that you can use to mark up any web page you visit in Edge.

Windows Insider Preview build 15210 for Mobile is also out today, but that update is mostly designed to fix bugs.