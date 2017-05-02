Kobo launches updated Aura H20 waterproof eReader

Nearly four years after launching its first waterproof eBook reader, Kobo is releasing an upgraded model with more memory and an improved screen illumination technology.

The 2nd-gen Kobo Aura H20 will be available for $180 starting May 22nd.

Like the older model, the new Kobo Aura H2O features a 6.8 inch, 1430 x 1080 pixel Carta E Ink touchscreen display. It has an IPX8 water resistant rating, which means it can safely be dunked in up to 2 meters of water for as long as 60 minutes. And the eReader supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi and has a micro USB port.

What’s new is a slightly updated design: the 2nd-gen model weighs 207 grams and measures 129mm x 172mm x 8.8mm, making it thinner and lighter than its predecessor (which came in at 129mm x 179mm x 9.7mm and 233 grams).

Kobo has also doubled the built-in storage to 8GB and removed the microSD card, which means there’s no support for removable storage.

The new model has a Kobo ComfortLight Pro system which adjusts the amount of blue light shining on the display throughout the day, which may help you get to sleep more easily if you like to read before bedtime.

If you’d prefer a microSD card to the additional built-in storage, the original Kobo Aura H20 is still available, and Kobo is currently selling it for $160, or $20 off the list price.

