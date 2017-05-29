So you thought AMD’s 16-core “Threadripper” CPU was a beast? Intel may be preparing to launch an 18-core processor as one of its first chips to wear the Core i9 name.
Intel is scheduled to deliver a keynote at the Computex show in Taiwan tomorrow, but VideoCardz has already published a leaked slide providing some details of Intel’s upcoming Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 X-series chips.
The details have not been officially confirmed by Intel, but VideoCardz notes that the information comes “from multiple sources.”
In a nutshell, it looks like the new Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X chips will be available with between 4 and 18 CPU cores. Most models also support hyperthreading, so an octa-core chip, for example, supports 16 threads… and an 18-core CPU supports 36 threads.
Other features support for 4-channel DDR3-2666 memory, 44 PCIe 3.0 lanes, Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0, and TDPs between 140 watts and 165 watts. Clearly these chips are designed for desktops and note for mobile devices.
Expect more details tomorrow.
4 Comments on "Intel X series chip details leaked, including Core i9 chip with 18 CPU cores"
While I love the Skylake architecture (use it in almost everything now), it is going to kind of limit these monster CPU’s cause of its limited support for decoding certain 4K streams like from Netflix. Not sure if it supports HDMI 2.0 either so while performance-wise it can certainly handle 4K content, it’s going to be a little limited with the kinds of 4K content it can handle.
These are targeting the market of users who want raw computer power. These are not htpc cpus. Ryzen seems to be doing just fine with no built in gpu. Users paying a premium for these chips will either not need 4k decoding or already have a gpu capable.
What are you talking about? G4560, a $50 CPU, has HDMI 2.0. I have one pair with cheap $60 motherboard and it output 4k @60 ghz to my TV. Hell a $40 Android TV can do 4k @ 60ghz these.
Price tag of 50k USD knowing Intel. E.g. recommended price of an 18 core xeon E7-8860V4 is 4k USD. Not a comparable feature set but I wouldn’t be surprised if it were over a thousand.