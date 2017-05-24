Intel: Thunderbolt 3 will be integrated with next-gen chips

It’s been a few years since the Thunderbolt 3 protocol was introduced, and Intel says there are more than 120 PCs on the market to support the standard.

But Intel’s latest chips don’t actually include native support for Thunderbolt 3. Device makers have needed to integrate a discrete Thunderbolt 3 controller, which has slowed adoption.

That’s one of the reasons why every device with a Thunderbolt 3 port can support USB Type-C accessories… but not every device with a USB Type-C port supports Thunderbolt 3’s 40 Gb/s data transfer speeds and other key features.

Now Intel wants to make it easier for device makers to adopt Thunderbolt 3 by integrating the technology “into future Intel CPUs.”

Intel will also make the Thunderbolt 3 specification available royalty-free to help anyone integrate the technology.

Here are a few of the benefits of Thunderbolt 3:

Support for sending video to up to two external 4K displays

Support for up to 100 watts of power delivery (your USB port can be your laptop’s power jack)

Supply up to 15 watts to bus-powered devices (for charging phones or tablets, or powering USB displays, among other peripherals)

Up to 4x faster data transfer speeds than you get with USB 3.1

By supporting Thunderbolt 3 at the chip level and making the spec available, Intel is probably increasing the odds that you’ll start to see the technology in mid-range PCs. Right now it tends to be available exclusively on higher-end machines.

While Intel says Thunderbolt 3 will be integrated into “future” CPUs though, it’s unclear if that means all future CPUS including entry-level, low-power Celeron and Pentium chips or if this is a feature that will be reserved for Core family processors.