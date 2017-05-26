More Intel Gemini Lake chip details leaked (Apollo Lake successor)

Intel is expected to launch a new line of low-cost, low-power Celeron and Pentium chips later this year. Code-named Gemini Lake, the processors are the follow-up to the Apollo Lake chips currently found in entry-level notebooks, desktops, and 2-in-1 tablets.

While Intel hasn’t said much about the upcoming Gemini Lake chips yet, a leaked product roadmap from last year suggested they’d launch by the end of 2017.

Now @FanlessTech has a few more details.

Gemini Lake mobile chips re said to have a 6 watt TDP, while the desktop versions will be 10 watt chips. That’s pretty much the same as you find with Intel’s Apollo Lake processors, although it differs a little from the roadmap (which, to be fair, leaked 9 months ago, meaning there’s plenty of time for things to have changed).

Likewise, the new chips will come in dual and quad-core variants (just like Apollo Lake), and feature Intel Gen9 graphics (like Apollo Lake) with support for up to 18 execution units (like… you get the idea).

The similarities aren’t surprising, since Gemini Lake chips are built on the same 14nm, 64-bit Goldmont architecture as Apollo Lake processors. But there does seem to be at least one update: According to FanlessTech (which is usually a pretty reliable source for leaks of this nature), the new chips will feature native support for HDMI 2.0. Apollo Lake tops out at HDMI 1.4b and DisplayPort 1.2.

It’s unclear what kind of performance and/or efficiency improvements we should expect from the upcoming Gemini Lake chips, but it’s worth noting that this entire line of processors is designed for entry-level devices and won’t offer the same level of performance you get from Core M or Core i processors.

Looking ahead even further, Intel’s follow-up to Gemini Lake is expected to launch in 2018. Codenamed “Mercury Lake,” the next-next-gen chips will be the first products in this series manufactured on a 10nm process.