Huawei MateBook X is a 13 inch laptop smaller than a sheet of A4 paper

Huawei’s new laptop has a 13 inch display, but its smaller than Apple’s 12 inch MacBook. In fact, measuring 11.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.5″, the Huawei MateBook X is smaller than an A4 sheet of paper (although quite a bit thicker, obviously).

That makes the MateBook X one of the smallest 13 inch laptops on the market, and at 2.3 pounds it may not be the lightest, but it’s still pretty portable.

The MateBook X is coming soon for 1399 Euros and up.

Like many recent notebooks, the MateBook X achieves its compact design thanks, in part, to super-slim bezels around the sides of the display. But there’s still enough room above the display for Huawei to place a 1MP webcam on the top bezel instead of below the screen where Dell’s XPS 13 laptops place it.

Te notebook also features a fanless design thanks to a series of gel capsules which melt and solidify at specific temperatures to absorb or release heat.

Under the hood, this laptop supports up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of solid state storage, and up to a Core i7i7500U Kaby Lake processor.

It has a 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS display, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.1, a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, and a splash-resistant keyboard featuring 1.2mm of key travel.

The notebook features two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and there are stereo speakers and dual microphones.

Powered by a 41.4 Wh battery, Huawei says the MateBook X should get up to 10 hours of battery life.

Prices start at 1399 Euros for a model with a COre i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A core i5/8GB/512GB model will set you back 1599 Euros, while a top-of-the-line model with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of storage is priced at 1699 Euros.

US pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.

via BetaNews and @huaweimobile