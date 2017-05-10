HP’s new Elite x2 2-in-1 tablet has faster CPU, higher-res display, and business-class features

HP is updating its Elite x2 line of Windows tablets for business users, with a new model that has the same screen resolution as a Microsoft Surface Pro 4, support for Core i Kaby Lake-U processor options, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

The HP Elite x2 1012 G2 is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 12.3 inch display, a built-in kickstand, and a detachable keyboard.

Prices start at $1099, and the tablet should be available starting in July.

The new model looks a lot like its predecessor, but it has a higher-resolution, 2736 x 1824 pixel display, optional Intel vPro support, and USB 3.1 Type-C and USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

HP says the notebook supports up to 10 hours of battery life from its 47 Wh battery, and features fast charging technology that should let you get a 50 percent charge from about 30 minutes of charge time.

The tablet measures about 8.05mm thick and weighs 1.75 pounds, and comes with an HP Collaboration Keyboard with 1.5mm of key travel, backlit keys, and dedicated buttons for Skype calls, among other things.

The tablet and keyboard together have a combined weight of 2.6 pounds.

It has a Wacom digitizer and pen and there’s a loop in the keyboard for storing the pen when it’s not in use (that pen holder was optional on earlier models, but it’s on all models for the new version).

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the tablet, a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera on the front. And HP says the speakers on the new model are front-facing, compared with the side speakers on the G1 version.

While the Elite x2 is available for anyone to purchase, it’s designed for business and it’s been MIL-SPEC tested, features an aluminum unibody case and Gorilla Glass 4 display, and HP has tested the tablet to ensure the kickstand, keyboard, and other components should last for multiple years of use.

One thing the HP Elite x2 1012 G2 doesn’t have? A fanless design. The company says that if you’re looking for a model that uses passive cooling, you should opt for the recently-announced HP Pro x2 612 G2, which is a similar size, shape, and price… but which has a lower-power Intel Kaby Lake-Y (Core M) processor.