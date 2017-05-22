HP Spectre x2 tablet with 3000 x 2000 display coming in June for $1000 and up

HP is refreshing its Spectre x2 line of premium 2-in-1 tablets with a new model sporting a 12.3 inch, 3000 x 2000 pixel display, pen input, and a detachable keyboard.

The new HP Spectre x2 should be available in June with prices starting at $1000, putting the new tablet squarely in Microsoft Surface Pro territory… but HP’s tablet has a higher-resolution display, USB Type-C ports, and a few other features to help set it apart from Microsoft’s tablets.

HP’s new tablets feature Intel Core i5 and Core i7 Kaby Lake processor options with Intel Iris Plus graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, up to 1TB of solid state storage, and a battery that HP says should last for up to 8 hours of run time. Thanks to fast charge technology, you can also get a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Other features include Bang & Olufsen tuned audio, an adjustable kickstand with support for angles up to 165 degrees, a headset jack, a microSD card slot, and two USB Type-C ports (plus a USB-C to USB-A dongle adapter in case you need one).

The tablet features two fans under the hood, so don’t expect silent operation. But HP says the tablet + keyboard measure just over half an inch thick and weigh about 2.5 pounds, so the system is pretty compact for a 12.3 inch 2-in-1.

The keyboard features full-sized keys with 1.5mm travel, a magnetic connector for attaching to the tablet, and glass trackpad. And the tablet comes with a pressure-sensitive HP Active Pen for writing or drawing with Windows Ink.

There’s a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera as well as an IR camera for WIndows Hello facial recognition.

