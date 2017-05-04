Hardware kit turns Raspberry Pi into a DIY Google Home (kind of)

Just a few days after Google released a software development kit for Google Assistant, allowing developers to bring Google’s voice assistant service to third-party hardware, there’s a new hardware kit that lets you turn a Raspberry Pi into an Assistant-enabled device.

The AIY Projects voice kit includes a speaker, microphone, cables, arcade-style button, and a cardboard case that you can fold to put everything together in a small box. When it’s done you can trigger Google Assistant by pressing the button, clapping your hands, or using a different trigger.

One of the coolest things about the hardware kit? You can get it for free… when you buy issue 57 of MagPi, a magazine about the Raspberry Pi.

You can actually download a PDF of the magazine for free, but clearly the digital edition doesn’t come with the hardware needed to bring Google Assistant-compatible hardware to a Raspberry Pi 3.

That said, you don’t need this specific kit to do that. Google specifically called out the Raspberry Pi 3 as one of the devices compatible with the new Google Assistant SDK, which means that you can connect just about any mic and speaker to start working with the software development kit.

via Raspberry Pi