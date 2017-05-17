Google overhauls emoji for Android O

Google Android O is coming later this year, and along with a long list of new features and performance tweaks, the operating system is getting new emoji. Like a lot of them. According to emojipedia, every single one has been redesigned for Android O. And Fast Company has an article exploring the thinking that went into the new designs.

The biggest difference? No more gumdrop-esque blob shapes.

The new emoji include round faces, more consistent colors, and a relatively flat, cartoon-like design.

Android O also includes Emoji 5.0, with new images including:

That last one, by the way, has a long and storied history.

Google’s decision to ditch the “blobs” seems to be disappointing some Android enthusiasts. But I suspect folks will get used to the new look… by the time Google gets around to updating the design yet again in another year or two.