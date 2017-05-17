Google opens Android Instant Apps to all developers

About a year after introducing Android Instant Apps, Google says it’s worked with a handful of developers to create apps you can start using on a smartphone with a click… no installation required.

Now Google is offering all developers the opportunity to create Instant Apps, which means you could start to see a whole lot more of these no-install applications.

Here’s how it works: developers create a version of their app which downloads specific modules on an as-needed basis, allowing an pap to run without installation.

You can then click a link in a web browser, social media app, or messaging client to start using an Instant App.

Android O also includes new APIs that let you find Instant Apps directly from the home screen launcher’s search bar. For example, you can search for the NY Times Crossword Puzzle app even if it’s not installed on your device, start playing, and then add it to your home screen if you want to save it for later… all without actually installing an app on your phone.