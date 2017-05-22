goButton is a one-click button for anything (Crowfunding Amazon Dash buttons for the rest of the world)

Amazon’s Dash buttons are small, internet-connected wireless buttons that you can press to instantly re-order anything from snacks to household products like cleaning supplies. Amazon sells them for $5 each, and typically gives you a $5 credit the first time you use one, which makes the buttons practically free.

Like the idea of a simple wireless button, but don’t want to use it to buy stuff from Amazon? Hackers have found other ways to use them, and Amazon has actually embraced the DIY community with the launch of a $20 AWS IoT button, which is basically a programmable Dash button.

But there’s a new option coming soon, called goButton. It’s aimed at folks who want a customizable button, but don’t want to have to figure out how to program it.

GoButton isn’t an official Amazon product. It comes from a company called Visybl. But the company is an “Amazon Button partner,” and the goButton uses the same hardware as Amazon’s Dash buttons.

You’ll be able to configure and interact with the button using a mobile app or web dashboard. So you could use the buttons in a commercial or business setting to call housekeeping or let people know that a conference room is in use. There’s support for integration with SMS, Skype, Slack, and other services, so you can send a message every time a button is pressed. And the mobile and web apps also let you monitor the button’s battery.

Like Amazon Dash buttons, the goButton comes with a non-replaceable battery that’s good for up to 2,000 clicks. The developers say that means you should get up to 2 years of battery life with 2-4 clicks per day… so you probably wouldn’t want to use this button to count crowd sizes as a venue or any other activities that could require hundreds of clicks per day.

Vsybl is launching a Kickstarter campaign for the goButton on June 2nd, with early bird prices starting at $29 per button, before climbing to $34. So goButtons won’t be quite as cheap as Amazon’s kinda-free solution. But they could be a lot more versatile.

The first buttons aren’t expected to ship until September though. So if you’re looking to save a few bucks, maybe you could just pick up some Amazon AWS IoT buttons and spend the next few months learning how to configure them.