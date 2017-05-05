ECS unveils the “world’s smallest” Apollo Lake mini PC

The latest tiny desktop computer from ECS is a box that looks a bit like an Intel NUC. But the ECS PB01CF is smaller is even smaller than Intel’s little desktop, measuring just 2.8″ x 2.8″ x 1.2″.

Under the hood, it sports an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

ECS says the PB01CF is the “world’s smallest mini PC with Apollo Lake,” and I think the company might be right… for now.

One thing to keep in mind about this little PC is that unlike the recently launched ECS Liva ZE, the PB01CF is not fanless. There’s a small fan in the case to help keep the system cool, but it’ll also generate a bit of noise.

The computer also features a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, a micorSD card slot, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and 802.11ac WiFi. It supports 4K Ultra HD video output and the system supports Windows 10 Home 64-bit software.

The PB01CF shows up in both the “Digital Signage” and “System” categories on the ECS website, suggesting that while the little computer is designed to be used in commercial environments, it could also be put to use in other settings.

