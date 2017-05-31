Corsair’s Concept Zeus mouse charges through a wireless mousepad

PC gaming hardware maker Corsair is showing off a handful of new products at Computex this week, but the one that caught my eye is a device that could also appeal to non-gamers.

Corsair’s Concept Zeus is a wireless mouse and mousepad system that also uses wireless charging.

In other words, you never have to change the batteries in the mouse, because they’re constantly being recharged by the mousepad while you’re using the mouse.

Of course, a mouse doesn’t actually use all that much power. So the solution seems like a bit of overkill for a minor inconvenience (charging or replacing the batteries in a wireless mouse).

But the mousepad is also a general purpose Qi wireless charging pad, which means you can also use it to charge phones, tablets, or any other gadgets that support the Qi standard.

Right now Project Zeus is just a prototype and only part of the surface can be used to charge a mouse or other devices. But if and when Project Zeus comes to market, the plan is to make the entire mousepad into a wireless charging surface.

via Hexus and TrustedReviews