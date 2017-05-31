Computex: Windows 10 S notebooks from Asus, Acer, Dell, Fujitsu, and HP on display

Some of the first laptops expected to ship with Microsoft’s stripped-down version of Windows are on display at the Computex show in Taiwan this week. Tech blogger Roland Quandt spotted at least 5 different notebooks running Windows 10 S.

For the most part, these look like budget laptops, which makes sense, since developed Windows 10 S to compete with low-cost Chromebooks in the education space. But as the Microsoft Surface Laptop’s $1000-and-up price tag shows, just because a device runs Windows 10 S doesn’t necessarily mean it will be cheap.

The Asus VivoBook E201NA is an 11.6 inch laptop with Celeron N3350 or Pentium N4200 Apollo Lake processor options and support for up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, USB 3.1 and HDMI ports, and a 136 x 768 pixel display. While Asus will offer the notebook with Windows 10 S, it will also be available with Windows 10 Home or Pro.

An HP ProBook x360 11 G1 Education Edition notebook on display features a Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM. It’s a convertible notebook with pen and touch support, which will probably drive up the price a bit, but overall this is also most likely a low-cost laptop.

Dell’s Latitude 3189 notebook packs a Pentium N4200 processor and 4GB of RAM. And Acer is showing a laptop with similar specs.

One model that stands out a bit is the Fujitsu Lifebook P727. While I doubt we’ll see this model in the US, it appears to be a higher-performance machine with a Core i3-7100U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a fingerprint sensor built into the palm rest.