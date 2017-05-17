Chuwi SurBook hits IndieGogo for $200 and up (2-in-1 tablet with 2376 x 1824 display)

The Chuwi SurBook is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet that’s positioned as a low-cost (and low-power) alternative to Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4.

First unveiled in April, the SurBook is expected to start shipping in July. But you can pre-order one now through Chuwi’s crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

Prices start at $299.

The SurBook tablet features a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel display, an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, and 6GB of RAM.

For a pledge of $299 you can reserve a tablet with 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage.

Pay $349 and you get that same configuration, plus a detachable backlit keyboard and a digital pen that supports 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

A $399 pledge gets you the keyboard, pen, and a SurBook with 128GB of storage.

I should point out that Chuwi is a well-established Chinese device maker, and the company’s crowdfunding campaign seems to be more about generating buzz for the SurBook than about raising the money necessary to build the device. The company is only offering 200 units of each configuration at the prices listed above, and retail prices are expected to be higher.

The tablet features a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a 3,5mm headphone jack, a micro SDXC card slot, a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, features a stereo speaker, and the SurBook has a 10,000 mAh battery for up to 8 hours of run time.

Chuwi’s tablet has a magnesium alloy case and a fanless design, and the SurBook measures 11.7″ x 8″ x 0.37″ and weighs about 2.1 pounds (not including the keyboard.

Overall, the SurBook looks like an interesting option for folks who want a Surface-style tablet but don’t necessarily need Surface Pro-like performance. The 6 watt Celeron processor should be good enough for basic computing tasks, but it can’t compete with the Intel Core M, Core i5, and Core i7 chips that come with Microsoft’s latest 12.3 inch tablet. But prices for the Surface Pro 4 start at $799, making it a much more expensive device than the SurBook.

via TechTablets