Chrome for Android gets a few new offline tricks

Google’s Chrome browser for Android already has a feature that lets you save web pages for viewing later… even if you don’t have an active internet connection when you finally get around to reading that article, opening those directions, or doing whatever it is you wanted to do with a saved page.

But now Google is rolling out a few updates that make it easier to save pages for offline viewing… and even to tell the browser to download a page the next time you’re online if you click a link only to find out it can’t load because you’ve lost your connection.

In addition to downloading the page you’re currently viewing, Chrome now lets you long-press any link or article suggestion from the new tab page and choose “download link” to save that page for later viewing. This can come in handy if you’re reading an article with a bunch of links you want to follow up on, but might not have time to read them all right now.

And if you do lose your internet connection while navigating, and find yourself looking at Google’s “you are offline” dinosaur icon, you can now tap the “download page later” button to save that page automatically when you and your internet connection are reunited.