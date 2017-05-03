You can ALREADY buy a $189 laptop… with Windows 10 Pro

When Microsoft announced Windows 10 S this week, the company revealed that you’d soon be able to buy laptops powered by the operating system for as little as $189.

But you don’t actually have to wait: you can already buy a Windows laptop for that price… and get Windows 10 Pro instead of Windows 10 S.

CDW is selling the HP Stream Pro 11 G3 laptop with Windows 10 Pro for $189, and what’s kind of funny is that this is a laptop that will eventually be available with Windows 10 S, likely for the same price.

The laptop has an Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel TN display.

Want to know how I’m sure this is the same model that will be available with Windows 10 S in the future? Because the listing for the HP Stream 11 Pro on the Microsoft website leads to the CDW listing.

Newegg and Walmart are also selling the same laptop, but the prices are a few bucks higher at those stores.

Windows 10 S does have some of the business and education-friendly features available in Windows 10 Pro, such as support for Bitlocker encryption, Windows Update for Business, Windows Store for Business, and mobile device management. But users can only install apps downloaded from the Windows Store, and you cannot change the default web browser or search engine.

Microsoft does let users upgrade from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro for just $49… but since you can already buy an HP Stream Pro 11 G3 with Windows 10 Pro, the only reason to opt for the Windows 10 S model is if you’d prefer an operating system that’s more locked down in terms of functionality (in hopes of getting better security and performance).

It’s unclear if HP will continue to offer its $189 laptop with Windows 10 Pro after the Windows 10 S model becomes available.

CDW is also selling an HP ProBook x360 11G1 convertible notebook with Windows 10 Pro, a Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage for $300 (the same price as the upcoming Windows 10 Pro model), and an Acer Travelmate B118 Spin convertible with a full HD display, pen support, and a Celeron N3450 processor for $300.