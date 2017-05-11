The Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom just went on sale, but it looks like that may be the last model in the Zenfone 3 lineup.
Over the past few days details about the upcoming Zenfone 4 line of devices have started to leak, and now Asus has provided some more details via the company’s quarterly earnings report.
Among other things, it looks like at least one model (the Zenfone 4 Max) will have a dual camera system on the back.
The Zenfone 4 Max is described as a phone that offers “luxury for everyone,” suggesting it’ll be a phone with some premium specs, but an affordable price.
Meanwhile, the Zenfone 4 is part of the “premium luxury” lineup, suggesting it’ll be the next flagship phone from Asus, and the Zenfone 4s is described as an “ultimate luxury” device, which basically means it’ll be more expensive, but have some high-end features.
Detailed specs haven’t been announced yet, but existing “ultimate luxury” devices include last year’s Zenfone 3 Deluxe (with up to a Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage), and the upcoming Asus Zenfone AR (with 8GB of RAM, a 3-camera system, and support for Google’s Daydream VR and Tango 3D platforms).
So there’s reason to expect the Zenfone 4s to be a high-end device with some stand-out features.
via Zenfone.org, BenchLife.info and Notebook Italia
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Asus Zenfone 4 coming soon? (And Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone 4s)"
I have always liked Asus and have purchased several of their products. From what I have read they are not very good about updating their phones and their custom UI is not the best either. If they were to support their phones with updates and go more minimal with their UI tweaks they could be a contender for the mid-high market.
My Zenfone 3 got Nougat much earlier than my Moto G4
You’re right about the skin, it is quite heavy but install Nova Launcher and a material theme from the store and it is good enough for me
Here is the problem. There is a LOT of misinformation. Let me tell you this. Virtually all the Zenfone 3 models now have Nougat. There have been multiple software updates tweaking and improving camera and overall performance. This for all models. Regarding bloatware, I can also say this. I removed or disabled all apps with the exception of the Google apps. I then installed every app that my Nexus 5 had and my Zenfone 3 Deluxe is similar to a pure Android phone. It takes less than 5 minutes (2 minutes) to disable or remove the Asus apps. Some are worth keeping.
Again, you have a lot of ignorant people commenting and even reviewing the Asus phones. Keep that in mind. Review a phone in 2 hours. That’s what you’re getting from big websites, largely. Thus misinformation spreads further and is more harmful. More readers.
Truly good to hear. Especially about getting timely updates. Looks like Asus will be back on my list of phones to try when I am due for an update.