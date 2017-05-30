More Asus Zenbook, VivoBook laptops on show at Computex

Asus introduced a whole bunch of new laptops at the Computex show in Taiwan this week.

There’s the sleek Zenbook 3 Deluxe, the super-slim ZenBook Flip S, the powerful ZenBook Pro UX550, and the VivoBook S15 and S15 Pro value-oriented machines. Acer also has one of the first gaming laptops based on NVIDIA’s Q-Max platform.

But wait, there’s more! Here are a few details about some of the other laptops Asus is showing off this week.

The Asus Zenbook UX430 notebook measures 0.62 inches thick and weighs 2.8 pounds. Assus says it’s the size of a 13 inch laptop, but thanks to the NanoEdge display with 7.2mm bezels, it has a 14 inch display.

Asus says the Zenbook UX430 will be available with up to an Intel COre i7 Kaby Lake processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

The VivoBook 14 X405 is a more affordable laptop with a 14 inch display that’s available at resolutions “up to” 1920 x 1080 pixels. This is another of those 14 inch laptop in a 13 inch body machines, with 7.8mm bezels.

This model is a tad heavier and thicker, at 0.73 inches and 2.9 pounds. But it supports dual storage, with room for up to 2TB of SATA storage and up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage.

There’s also a VivoBook 14 X442 model with an optical disc drive.

Next up is the Asus VivoBook Flip 14, which features a full HD display, slim bezels, and a 360 degree hinge that lets you use the notebook in tablet mode.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this laptop is that it has a display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut, which is rare on a mid-range laptop. It’s expected to sell for $800 and up and the VivoBook Flip 14 features an Intel COre i7 Kaby Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce 930 graphics.