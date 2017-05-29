Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 packs a lot of power into a 4 pound notebook

The new Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 laptop may not be as svelte as the new Zenbook Flip S. But as you’d expect from a laptop with the word “Pro” in its name, this model packs some serious punch.

It features a quad-core Intel Kaby Lake processor, NVIDIA graphics, quad speakers, support for up to 14 hours of battery life, and a 15.6 inch display with support for 1080p or 4K display options.

All that fits into a notebook that measures 14.4″ x 9.9″ x 0.74″ and which weighs just under 4 pounds.

The Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 should be available later this year for $1299 and up.

The notebook features an aluminum unibody design and Asus will offer blue and black models. It supports up to an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics card, up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 MHz memory, and up to 1TB of PCie x4 SSD storage.

But that’s for the top-of-the-line model. Entry-level specs include a Core i5-7300HQ processor, GTX 1050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SATA III storage.

Each model features two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, microSD card, headset, and HDMI ports, a full-sized backlit keyboard with 1.5mm of key travel, a fingerprint sensor in the touchpad, and a 73 Wh battery.

There’s optional support for a touchscreen display and Asus says the notebook has an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to 7.3mm bezels on the sides of the display. There’s also support for writing or drawing with an Asus Pen, but note that this model is not a convertible. There’s no tablet mode, so if you opt for a pen, you’ll find yourself trying to draw on a normal laptop-style display.