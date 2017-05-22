Asus VivoBook S15 leaked (15 inch screen in a 14 inch body)

Slim bezels are all the rage with smartphones, but also with laptops. A few years after Dell kicked off the trend with the redesign of its XPS 13, companies including Lenovo, HP, and Asus have followed suit with premium notebooks that purportedly cram a 13 inch screen into an 11.6 inch body (or 14 into 13, etc).

Now it looks like Asus is planning to bring slim bezels to its upcoming VIvoBook S15 laptop. According to a page posted (and then removed) to Asus.com, the new laptop has a 15.6 inch display in a body the size of a 14 inch laptop.

The notebook sports a full HD display with 7.8mm bezels, for an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It’s not exactly the best ratio I’ve seen, but Asus did manage to fit the webcam above the screen rather than below it, which is one of the benefits of a slightly thicker top bezel.

The VivoBok S15 is said to support up to an Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake processor, NVIDIA GeForce GT 940 MX graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4-2133 RAM, and up to 2.5 TB of storage (with support for a 2TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD).

Expect entry-level models to have less impressive specs, but each model has a USB 3.1 Type C port, a USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

The notebook has a backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, a fingerprint sensor in the top right corner of the touchpad, and fast charging support, which Asus says allows you to get a 60 percent battery charge in 49 minutes.

via WinFuture