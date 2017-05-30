Asus VivoBook Flip 12 convertible coming soon for $399

The Asus VivoBook Flip 12 is a convertible notebook with an 11.6 inch display, an Intel Apollo Lake processor, and pen support. First spotted online earlier this month, Asus is showing off the VivoBook Flip 12 at Computex this week.

One new detail the company is sharing at the show? The price.

LaptopMag reports the Asus VivoBook Flip 12 should be available soon for $399 and up.

The notebook features a 1366 x 768 pixel display, Celeron N3350 and Pentium N4200 processor options, up to 4GB of DDR3L-1600 RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

It measures 11.5″ x 7.8″ x 0.67″ and weighs 2.4 pounds, and the computer is designed to be used in laptop or tablet modes. In addition to a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge, it works with a Windows Ink-compatible Asus Pen with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The laptop has a 38 Wh battery, stereo speakers, an array microphone, and a fingerprint sensor with support for Windows Hello login capabilities.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, an SDXC card reader, headset jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and an HDMI port.

According to LaptopMag, the VivoBook Fkip 12 should be available in the third quarter of 2017.