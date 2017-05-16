Asus VivoBook Flip 12 is an Apollo Lake convertible with pen support

Asus has quietly added a new convertible laptop to its website. The Asus VivoBook Flip 12 is a notebook with an 11.6 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer as a tablet, and support for writing or drawing with a pressure-sensitive Asus Pen.
The notebook will be available in a few different configurations, but each model features a 1366 x 768 pixel display and Intel Apollo Lake processor, suggesting that these will be relatively affordable machines.
The Asus VivoBook Flip E12 E203NA supports Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core or Pentium N4200 quad-core processor options, 2GB or 4GB of DDR3L-1600 memory, and Windows 10 Home or the Linux-based Endless OS.
It comes with 32GB, 64GB, of 128GB of eMMC storage, and each model has 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a microSD card slot, and HDMI port. It also has a fingerprint sensor and features a 38 Wh battery.
Te notebook measures 11.5″ x 7.8″ x 0.67″ and weighs about 2.4 pounds.
Asus also recently added a non-convertible VivoBook E12 E203NAH laptop to its line of compact, low-power notebooks. That model has 500GB and 1TB hard drive options, weighs about 2.6 pounds, and measures 0.85 inches thick. But it lacks pen support.
There was once upon a time ASUS VivoTab TF810C, never upgrade, perfect 2in1.
Wonder why they stopped making original Transformer designe, true 2in1 with solide keyboard? Just like Surface Book, but cheaper.
Looks like the pen has a fairly thick tip.
From specs… main difference is actually that the heavier one has a touchscreen and digitizer.
Whoops… I completely mucked that up. I compared the VivoBook and the VivoBook Flip. Looks like the Flip is only available with eMMC.