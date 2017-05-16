Asus VivoBook Flip 12 is an Apollo Lake convertible with pen support

Asus has quietly added a new convertible laptop to its website. The Asus VivoBook Flip 12 is a notebook with an 11.6 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer as a tablet, and support for writing or drawing with a pressure-sensitive Asus Pen.

The notebook will be available in a few different configurations, but each model features a 1366 x 768 pixel display and Intel Apollo Lake processor, suggesting that these will be relatively affordable machines.

The Asus VivoBook Flip E12 E203NA supports Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core or Pentium N4200 quad-core processor options, 2GB or 4GB of DDR3L-1600 memory, and Windows 10 Home or the Linux-based Endless OS.

It comes with 32GB, 64GB, of 128GB of eMMC storage, and each model has 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a microSD card slot, and HDMI port. It also has a fingerprint sensor and features a 38 Wh battery.

Te notebook measures 11.5″ x 7.8″ x 0.67″ and weighs about 2.4 pounds.

Asus also recently added a non-convertible VivoBook E12 E203NAH laptop to its line of compact, low-power notebooks. That model has 500GB and 1TB hard drive options, weighs about 2.6 pounds, and measures 0.85 inches thick. But it lacks pen support.

via WinFuture