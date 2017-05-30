Asus unveils new 8 inch, 10 inch ZenPad tablets

They didn’t get any stage time at the Asus press conference at Computex, but Asus is introducing a few new tablets this week.

The new Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 is an updated model of the company’s tablet with a 7.9 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel display, while the ZenPad 10 is getting two new models, one with a full HD screen, and another with a 1280 x 800 pixel display.

The new Asus ZenPad 10 Z301ML features an HD display, a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8735W quad-core processor, up to 3GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.

Meanwhile, the Z301MFL model has a full HD display, a 1.45 GHz MT8735A quad-core chip… and everything else is pretty much the same.

Both 10 inch tablets feature 802.11ab/g/n WiFi, stereo front facing speakers, a USB Type-C port, microSD card reader, headset jack, 5MP and 2MP cameras, and 4G LTE options, at least on some models.

Both also fature 18Wh batteries, although Asus says the Z301ML will get up to 13 hours of battery life, while the Z301MFL tops out at 10, presumably due to the more power-hungry display and processor.

WinFuture reports the new Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0 Z582KL features a Qualacomm Snapdragon 652 processor, which is a slight spec bump over the older Z581KL model with a Snapdragon 650 chip.

Asus has also upgraded the rear camera to a 13MP model and the tablet now ships with Android 7.0 rather than Android 6.0. Most other features are pretty much the same, including the 4680 mAh battery and USB TYpe-C port.

The 8 inch tablet will be available with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and each model has a microSD card slot.

via ZenPad.org