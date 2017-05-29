Asus introduces VivoBook S15 and Vivobook S15 notebooks

As expected, Asus is adding a new 15.6 inch laptop with slim bezels to its VivoBook line of relatively affordable notebooks. What I wasn’t expecting is that the new Asus VivoBook S15 is just one of two new 15 inch models from Asus.

The company also unveiled the VivoBook Pro 15 at its Computex press event today. This models’ a bit bulkier, but it’s also a lot more powerful.

The VivoBook S15 is a 3.7 pound laptop with a dual-core Intel Kaby Lake processor and a starting price of $499. The Pro model is a 4.4 pound laptop with a quad-core Kaby Lake CPU and a starting price of $799.

Here’s a run-down of the specs/options for each:

Asus VivoBook S 15 S510UQ

Display : 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel or 1366 x 768 pixel

: 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel or 1366 x 768 pixel CPU : Core i3-7100U/Core i5-7200U/Core i7-7500U

: Core i3-7100U/Core i5-7200U/Core i7-7500U Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce 940MX

: NVIDIA GeForce 940MX Memory : Up to 16GB of RAM

: Up to 16GB of RAM Storage : 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options

: 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options Storage : 128GB/256GB/512GB SATA3 M.2 SSD options

: 128GB/256GB/512GB SATA3 M.2 SSD options Ports : 1 x USB 3.0/2 x USB 2.0/HDMI/SD card reader/headset jack

: 1 x USB 3.0/2 x USB 2.0/HDMI/SD card reader/headset jack Battery : 42 Wh

: 42 Wh Connectivity : 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1

: 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 Dimensions: 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.7″

14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.7″ Weight: 3.7 pounds

Some models will also feature a backlit keyboard and some will have a fingerprint sensor.

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD

Display : 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160 pixel (optional touch)

: 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160 pixel (optional touch) CPU : Core i5-7300HQ or Core i7-7700HQ

: Core i5-7300HQ or Core i7-7700HQ Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce 1050

: NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Memory : Up to 16GB of RAM (2 SODIMM slots)

: Up to 16GB of RAM (2 SODIMM slots) Storage : 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options

: 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options Storage : 128GB/256GB/512GB SATA3 M.2 SSD options

: 128GB/256GB/512GB SATA3 M.2 SSD options Ports : 1 x USB 3.1 port/ 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port/ 2 x USB 2.0 ports/ Ethernet/HDMI/VGA/Headset/SD card

: 1 x USB 3.1 port/ 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port/ 2 x USB 2.0 ports/ Ethernet/HDMI/VGA/Headset/SD card Battery : 47 Wh

: 47 Wh Connectivity : 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1

: 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 Dimensions: 15″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″

15″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″ Weight: 4.4 pounds (or 5 pounds for touchscreen models)

This models comes standard with a backlit keyboard, but an Asus Pen and fingerprint sensor are optional.