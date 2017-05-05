Asus introduces 11.6 inch Apollo Lake laptop (VivoBook E12)

Asus launched its first laptops with Intel Apollo Lake processors in late 2016. Now the company is adding a few new models to the family, and this time they feature smaller, 11.6 inch displays.

The Asus VivoBook E12 E203NA and VivoBook E12 E203NAH are compact notebooks with low-power Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core or Pentium N4200 quad-core processor options.

While pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, they’ll probably both be relatively cheap.

Both laptops have the same basic design and features, but there’s one key difference: the E203NA has eMMC flash storage, while the E203NAH has a hard drive.

Among other things, that means you get more storage with the Asus VivoBook E203NAH (it’s available with 500GB to 1TB of storage, while the E203NA comes with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB).

But the hard drive model is also a bit thicker and heavier, coming in at 0.82 inches thick and 2.7 pounds, compared with 0.67 inches and 2.2 pounds for the version with flash storage.

Both models feature 1366 x 768 pixel displays, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, HDMI, microSD card, and headset jacks, as well as two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Asus says each notebook should be able to get up to 10 hours of battery life, even though the hard drive model has a larger 42 Wh battery, compared with a 38 Whr battery for the thinner, lighter model with eMMC storage.

Interestingly, the Asus website also says the notebooks will be available with either Windows 10 Home or Endless OS, which is an Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux operating system initially designed for use in developing markets.

thanks anonymous tipster!