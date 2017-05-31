Aorus X5 MD gaming laptop: Core i7-7820HK, GeForce 1080, under an inch thick

NVIDIA’s Max-Q designs allow laptop makers to stuff high-performance graphics cards into relatively compact cases. But the Aorus X5 MD goes one step further.

The 15.6 inch laptop doesn’t just feature NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics. It also has an overclocked Intel Core i7-7820HK quad-core processor, 32-bit/8-channel audio, and a 3840 x 2160 pixel IPS display.

Measuring about 0.9 inches thick, the laptop’s a bit chunkier than some other portable gaming systems that use NVIDIA Max-Q designs. But it’s still pretty small for a notebook with those specs.

The Aorus X5 MD also features support for up to 3 external displays, Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort 1.3, and HDMI 2.0 ports, a backlit keyboard with adjustable RGB lighting for each individual key, and a fan control system with 10 different speed levels.

The display has a matte, non-glare finish and supports NVIDIA G-Sync technology.

There’s no word on the price or release date, but I wouldn’t expect a laptop with these specs to be cheap.