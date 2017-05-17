AMD Ryzen Mobile chips (Raven Ridge) coming later this year

AMD’s first chips based on the company’s new Zen architecture are all designed for desktop computers. But if you’ve been wondering when the new chip technology would make its way to notebooks and convertible tablets, AMD has an answer: in the second half of 2017.

More importantly, the company has revealed a little bit of what to expect from the upcoming Ryzen Mobile APUs.

Codenamed Raven Ridge, the new chips are quad-core processors which the company says should offer a 50 percent performance boost over previous AMD mobile chips.

They also feature AMD’s new Vega graphics technology, for a 40-percent boost in GPU performance. But the company says it’s also reduced power consumption by 50 percent, which should also lead to longer battery life in mobile devices.

AMD says its Ryzen Mobile chips are designed for portable computers including “premium 2-in-1s, ultraportables, and gaming form factors.”

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gigabyte, Zotac, or other small form-factor desktop PC makers also cram a Ryzen Mobile chip into an Intel NUC-sized computer, since a low-power processor with integrated graphics might be a better choice for those devices than a model that requires a discrete graphics solution.