AMD Ryzen Mobile chips for laptops coming this year

AMD’s Ryzen chips for desktop computers are already shipping, and at least one PC maker has decided to stuff a high-power Ryzen 7 chip into a gaming laptop. But later this year we’ll see the first Ryzen Mobile chips designed for notebooks and 2-in-1 laptops.

Unlike the desktop Ryzen processors, these new mobile chips will be APUs, which means they’ll have integrated AMD Radeon graphics. And they’ll have much lower power consumption.

But during an event at Computex, AMD promised that mobile Ryzen chips would be much faster than previous APUs from the company.

Specifically, AMD says mobile Ryzen chips will offer up to 50 percent better CPU performance and up to 40 percent better graphics performance, while also reducing power consumption by as much as 50 percent.

AMD says devices with mobile Ryzen chips are coming in the second half of 2017, and the company gave a brief glimpse of a convertible laptop prototype with a 4-core/8-thread Ryzen Mobile chip with Radeon graphics using AMD’s new Vega graphics core.

It’s still unclear how competitive the new processors will be with Intel’s Kaby Lake chips for notebooks and 2-in-1s. But increased performance and reduced power consumption should make AMD a viable choice in the thin-and-light computer space again. It’s been a few years since that’s really been the case.

jjj
Guest
jjj
It’s not exactly unclear how competitive they’ll be. Zen has higher throughput (except in 256b vector code) than Intel’s core and it’s very efficient. On top of that, almost all if not all will be quads ( the die will have a CCX complex and if they are there, they might as well use em) so it will wipe the floor with Kaby Lake since KbL is mostly dual cores – remains to be seen how Intel prices Coffee Lake quads next year, they will likely be forced to adjust to the new reality. Vega obviously kills Intel’s GPU, that’s a given, Up to 704 cores, likely around 1.5TFLOPS for the top SKUs. but hard to predict Vega’s clocks and gaming perf gains over Polaris, they could manage to do better than expected. I wouldn’t expect much bellow 10W though, likely they don’t have the funds for such a platform… Read more »
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
I think Ryzen’s microarchiture is slightly less efficient than Intel’s, and they’re using 16nm vs +14nm lithography, and Ryzen isn’t as optimised as Intel when it comes to Drivers/Windows/Apps.

So overall, the mobile chips should be yielding results slightly above Haswell Mobile chips.
And we could see Mobile Ryzen performance/setups anywhere from the (6W) Core i3-4020Y to the Core i7-4702MQ (35W).

Still better to have a Ultrabook with AMD Ryzen 4C/8T running at a stable 2.5GHz in 25W TDP, at lower priced, rather than a Intel Core i5 2C/4T running at 3.0GHz in 15W TDP at a higher priced Ultrabook.

