Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 is priced at $80 and up (also comes in a Kids Edition)

Amazon’s latest Fire HD 8 tablet keeps just about everything that was good about last year’s model, with a slightly different case design. But more importantly, Amazon has dropped the starting price and introduced a new Kids Edition model of the Amazon Fire HD 8.

The company’s new 8 inch tablet sells for $80 and up and should begin shipping on June 7th.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is priced at $130 and up comes with a bunch of bonus features including a kid-proof case and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee,” which means Amazon will replace a broken device no matter how the damage was caused.

Amazon’s Kid-friendly version of the tablet also comes with a free 1-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which offers access to age-appropriate videos, games, and other content.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the $80 Amazon Fire HD 8 has just 16GB of built-in storage. You can buy a 32GB model too, but that increases the price to $110. Since the Kids Edition model ships standard with 32GB, that means you only pay $20 extra to get the replacement guarantee, FreeTime Unlimited, and a case. That’s not a bad deal.

The 2017 Amazon Fire HD 8 features the same basic specs as the 2016 model, including an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display with 189 pixels per inch, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot.

Both versions offer up to 12 hours of battery life and have micro USB 2.0 ports for charging and 3.5mm audio jacks.

The new model supports dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth, has front and rear cameras, and comes in black, blue, red, and yellow color options.

Unlike the new 7″ Fire tablet, which is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the new Fire HD 8 is actually a tiny bit thicker and heavier:

2017 Fire HD 8 : 214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm (8.4″ x 5″ x 0.4″) and 369 grams (13 ounces)

: 214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm (8.4″ x 5″ x 0.4″) and 369 grams (13 ounces) 2016 Fire HD 8: 214mm x 128mm x 9.2mm (8.4″ x 5″ x 0.4″ and 341 grams (12 ounces)

You can also save 20% when you pre-order any 3 Amazon Fire tablets, including the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or Kids Edition of either model. Just use the coupon code FIRE3PACK at checkout.

Interestingly, Amazon is continuing to sell a Fire HD 10 tablet for $230 and up, but the company hasn’t updated that model (and doesn’t offer the same 3-pack discount).