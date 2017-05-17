Amazon launches thinner and lighter $50 Fire tablet

Amazon launched its first $50 Fire tablet in 2015. Now the company is giving its cheapest tablet an update.

The new model has the same price and similar specs, but it sports a slimmer and lighter body, dual-band WiFi, and Amazon says the new model offers up to 8 hours of battery life, which is an hour more than you get from the older model.

The 2017 Amazon Fire 7″ tablet is up for pre-order for $50, and it should ship starting June 7th. You can also save 20% and order 3 for $120 when you use the coupon code FIRE3PACK.

Like the original $50 Fire tablet, the new model has a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel IPS touchscreen display with 171 pixels per inch, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and a choice of 8GB or 16GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which lets you add up to 256GB of removable storage.

Other features include a 2MP rear camera, a front-facing VGA camera. a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro USB 2.0 port, dual-band 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth, and a speaker.

Aside from the battery life improvement, the biggest difference between this year’s model and the one it replaces is the size… although the difference isn’t actually all that great:

2017 Fire Tablet : 192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm (7.6″ x 4.5″ x 0.4″) and 295 grams (10.4 ounces)

: 192mm x 115mm x 9.6mm (7.6″ x 4.5″ x 0.4″) and 295 grams (10.4 ounces) 2015 Fire Tablet: 191mm x 115mm x 10.6mm (7.5″ x 4.5″ x 0.4″) and 313 grams (11 ounces)

Amazon also says the new model’s display has “higher contrast and sharper text,” which is a bit strange since it’s the same size and resolution as the original. Perhaps Amazon went with a higher-quality display panel. Or maybe the differences are due to software changes.

There’s also a new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet with a starting price of $100 for a model with 16GB of storage, a 1-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a rugged case, and a 2-year “worry-free guarantee.”

Amazon’s new entry-level tablet is available in black, yellow, blue and red, and the base price is for a model with “Special Offers.” If you’d prefer not to see ads on the lock screen you can pay an extra $15. Or you could just buy Barnes & Noble’s $50 tablet, which has similar specs but ships with the Google Play Store rather than the Amazon Appstore.