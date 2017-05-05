This is what Amazon Echo “Knight” with touchscreen display looks like

Amazon’s Echo line of products currently include a range of speakers that sell for between $50 and $180 and a camera that can give you fashion tips. But rumor has it that the company is also working on its first Echo device with a built-in display, and thanks to AFTVNews now we have an idea of what it looks like.

Update: Apparently Evan Blass had been sitting on some higher-resolution images, which he just shared… showing the Echo-with-screen in black and white.

The new device is reportedly code-named “Knight,” although it’ll likely have a different name when it launches.

Unfortunately, the only thing revealed by AFTV News is a tiny thumbnail image. But that’s enough to help confirm previous rumors that an Echo-with-screen device is on the way.

The Echo Knight will almost certainly support Amazon’s Alexa voice service, and it seems to have a display that can show information such as news and weather updates, although it may also be capable of displaying other types of content (such as album art when music is playing, or even movies or games… but that’s just wild speculation at this point).

Below the screen is what appears to be a speaker grill, and given that the device seems to be chunkier than a typical tablet, I’d say it’s relatively safe to assume that the new Echo will have speakers that are at least comparable to those on Amazon’s other Echo devices.

Rumor has it that device will have a 7 inch display, and it looks like there’s a camera above the screen, so the Echo Knight may also be able to support video call and selfie-snapping duties. There don’t appear to be any LED flash bulbs though, so don’t expect the same style assistant features that are available on the recently launched Echo Look.