Acer Spin 1 is a compact, convertible notebook with mix of premium and budget specs

Acer is updating its Spin line of convertible laptops with a new 11.6 inch model that weighs less than 2.8 pounds and measures about 0.55 inches thick.

The new Acer Spin 1 features a metal chassis, a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display with support for an optional Acer Active Stylus. So you might think this is a premium machine. But it also has some of the hallmarks of an entry-level device including an Intel Apollo Lake processor and eMMC storage.

The new Acer Spin 1 will be available in July for $329.

Acer introduced the Spin line of compact convertible notebooks last summer, and you can currently pick up a first-gen Spin 1 for as little as $250, but the new model has a slimmer, lighter, and sturdier design thanks to its all-metal construction.

The notebook will be available with Intel Celeron or Pentium processor options and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage configurations. Each model has 4GB of RAM.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a USB 3.1 port, a USB 20 port, and a microSDXC card slot. Acer says the laptop should get up to 8 hours of battery life.

The optional active stylus is sold separately.