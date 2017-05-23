Liliputing

$52 Pi Desktop kit turns a Raspberry Pi into a (more) complete PC

The Raspberry Pi line of single-board computers are basically tiny, cheap, low power PCs. But they tend to lack of some of the features you get with a normal desktop computer, like a case… or storage.

You can use a microSD card and/or USB drives for storage and there’s no shortage of third-party cases for Raspberry Pi computers. But the new Pi Desktop kit is one of the nicer looking options I’ve seen.

Sold by Element14, one of the primary distributors of Raspberry Pi hardware, the new Pi Desktop launches June 5th for just under $52.

The kit is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi 3 computer and has cut-outs for the $35 mini computer’s USB, Ethernet, power, AV, and HDMI ports.

There’s also an add-on board that hooks up to the Raspberry Pi’s 40-pin connector and adds a power controller, system clock, and mSATA interface that allows you to add up to 1TB of solid state storage. Since you can boot the computer from that SSD, you should see a bit of a performance boost over what you’d get if you installed Raspbian or a similar operating system to a slower microSD card.

Element14’s Pi Desktop also features a heat sink and comes with a USB adapter and everything else you need… except for the Raspberry Pi 3, which is sold separately.

via PC World

 

 

 

 

jakky567
jakky567
Do you know the speed limitations for the 40 pin add-on? How fast of a storage can it handle?

Synack42
Synack42
Looking at the pictures I’m assuming the top right USB port will be dedicated for the SATA adapter.

SickOfTheSpam
SickOfTheSpam
Bonus! When it still does nothing useful, your Pi takes even more space in the junk drawer!

South Florida Wireless
South Florida Wireless
Are you a Raspberry Pi hater?

riddick
riddick
$52 for case, $40 for Rpi3, $10 for SD card, $8 for power adapter. For an extra $40 you can get a Chromebox. An expensive case really doesn’t make sense.

Tacitus
I think you’re confused about why many people want to buy Raspberry Pis in the first place.

