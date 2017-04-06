Mid-range smartphones have a habit of picking up features that were only available in high-end phones a year or so ago. So I guess it shouldn’t be too shocking to see a $290 smartphone with 6GB of RAM, dual cameras, and a full HD display. But I’m still kind of surprised/impressed.
The phone in question is ZTE’s new Nubia Z17 mini. It’s launching in China on April 12th.
The phone actually comes in two versions:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 CPU / 4GB RAM for $247
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 CPU / 6GB RAM for $290
Both models have 5.2 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, 64GB of storage, and support for either using dual SIM cards or a single SIM card plus a microSD card.
The ZTE Nubia Z17 mini will be available in black, gold, or red, and each model has a metal design, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a 13MP dual-camera system on the back with support for optical image stabilization and a 16MP front camera.
The phone is equipped with a 2,950 mAh battery and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow software. And as the name suggests, the Z17 mini is a smaller version of the recently launched ZTE Nubia Z17 which features similar design, a bigger battery, and a higher price tag.
There’s no word on if or when the phone will be available outside of China.
via GSM Arena and GizmoChina
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "ZTE Nubia Z17 mini: 6GB RAM, dual cameras, FHD display for under $300"
I’m really impressed myself. It’s a shame they won’t manufacture the snapdragon 650 series on a smaller manufacturing node.
Why are companies still releasing products using Android 6? Android 7 was released 10 months ago…
Because hardware designs aren’t instantaneous. They probably started working on those phones before or around the time Android 7 was released, so it was a safer (and cheaper) bet to go with six.
And really, it shows just how few customers there are that really cares whether they have the very latest Android version on their phones. These days, there really isn’t much difference from one version to the next anyway — especially if all you’re doing is Facebooking, surfing, and taking a few shapshots.
The Mini is 5.2 inches, my Xperia z5 compact is 4.7, and that’s the biggest phone I’ve ever had.
I don’t want a phablet:/ Unless it’s like 6.5″+ and I can just use it as a tablet in addition to my phone.
5.2 inches isn’t remotely phablet sized.