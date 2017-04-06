ZTE Nubia Z17 mini: 6GB RAM, dual cameras, FHD display for under $300

Mid-range smartphones have a habit of picking up features that were only available in high-end phones a year or so ago. So I guess it shouldn’t be too shocking to see a $290 smartphone with 6GB of RAM, dual cameras, and a full HD display. But I’m still kind of surprised/impressed.

The phone in question is ZTE’s new Nubia Z17 mini. It’s launching in China on April 12th.

The phone actually comes in two versions:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 CPU / 4GB RAM for $247

Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 CPU / 6GB RAM for $290

Both models have 5.2 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, 64GB of storage, and support for either using dual SIM cards or a single SIM card plus a microSD card.

The ZTE Nubia Z17 mini will be available in black, gold, or red, and each model has a metal design, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a 13MP dual-camera system on the back with support for optical image stabilization and a 16MP front camera.

The phone is equipped with a 2,950 mAh battery and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow software. And as the name suggests, the Z17 mini is a smaller version of the recently launched ZTE Nubia Z17 which features similar design, a bigger battery, and a higher price tag.

There’s no word on if or when the phone will be available outside of China.

via GSM Arena and GizmoChina