Zotac introduces CI327 nano fanless PC with Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake processor

I’m still waiting for the Intel Kaby Lake-powered Zotac ZBOX mini-desktops introduced at CES to hit the streets. But Zotac has just unveiled a new model worth keeping an eye out for.

The Zotac ZBOX CI327 nano is a small, fanless desktop with an Intel Celeron N3450 Apollo Lake quad-core processor.

Zotac will offer several different models, including a barebones version, a Plus model that comes with memory and storage, and a “with Windows” model that has all of the above, plus, you know, Windows.

The system features HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, and VGA ports with support for up to 3 displays. There’s an M.2 slot for solid state storage and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or solid state drive. And there are two DDR3L-1866 SODIMM slots for up to 8GB of memory.

Each model includes 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, an external antenna, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and two USB 2.0 ports. There are also separate mic and headphone jacks and an SD card reader.

The Zotac ZBOX CI327 Plus has all of the above, but also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 2.5″ 128GB SATA solid state drive.

And the Zotac ZBOX CI327 with Windows has 4GB of RAM and a 32GB M.2 SSD (the 2.5″ drive bay is empty, allowing you to add your own storage).

According to Fanless Tech, the ZBOX CI327 is a follow-up to the best-selling fanless ZBOX mini PC to date, which is the last-gen model featuring an Intel Celeron Braswell processor.

The new model should offer a modest performance boost while still selling for a relatively affordable price. Older ZBOX CI323 desktops with Celeron N3150 Braswell chips currently sell for as little as $134.